ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Attorneys for the family of Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed by armed protesters last July, announced a lawsuit Monday against the City of Atlanta and Wendy's International for the child’s death.
On July 4th, Turner was riding in a car with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, when they exited the interstate onto University Avenue. Police said when they tried to go around makeshift barricades put up by armed protestors near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police, they were shot at and Turner was killed.
“There were people who were coming out there, who saw this as an opportunity to be armed and to be lawless and they were allowed to do so by the city of Atlanta,” attorney Mawuli Davis said.
At the time Turner was shot, the city was at the height of civil unrest. In the complaint, the attorneys allege numerous failings on the part of Atlanta city leaders, including that they were negligent in their duties by failing to remove armed vigilantes who had gathered alongside peaceful protesters.
‘We have learned and obtained information that there were memos sent to the police department not to provide police services in that area,” said attorney Shawn Williams.
The City of Atlanta, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Interim Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Atlanta City Council Member Joyce Sheperd are all named in the notice. Attorneys believe they allowed the armed men to man the area without consequences.
“Joyce Sheperd, the council woman, met with members out there, talked to them, came back to the mayor and specifically said she needed more time to try to negotiate with them.”
The family is represented by a team of attorneys including Mawuli Davis and Howard Spence of The Davis Bozeman Law Firm along with Shean Williams and Sam Starks of The Cochran Firm.
