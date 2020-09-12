CLAYTON CO. (CBS46)—A Clayton County deputy is on administrative leave without pay after videos surfaced online showing the deputy making an arrest "using physical force on a man," and now that man's attorneys are demanding more action.

According to a statement from Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, his department launched an internal investigation immediately after his office was made aware of the video.

The investigation was launched on Friday at 8 p.m., Victor Hill’s office wrote.

Attorneys for the man arrested, Roderick Walker, demanded that both officers be fired for their actions, and that Walker be released and cleared of all charges as he remains behind bars into the night.

There were at least two recordings of the arrest incident that surfaced online.

Please note, the video contains graphic language.

One recording showed a Clayton County Sheriff’s vehicle behind what appeared to be a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.

In the recording, there appeared to be a struggle as two deputies attempted to arrest Walker.

Walker appeared to be pinned on the ground with two deputies on top of him attempting to subdue him, with one seen punching Walker.

A deputy can be heard during the struggle saying, “he bit my hand”.

Walker can then be heard saying, “I’m about to die”.

A woman, who appeared to be with Walker, is seen yelling at and pleading with the police as she records the incident.

In addition, there were several children inside of the Jeep Cherokee watching the incident unfold.

Sheriff Hill’s office did not indicate the deputies’ names or what prompted the arrest.

During the second video that surfaced online, captured at a different angle, the same woman can be heard saying, “please stop, baby don’t bite him”.

Also, on the second video, Walker appeared to lose consciousness as deputies roll him over and handcuff him.

"So this happened today to my cousin the was in lyft or wateva and the man tail light was out the police stopped them the man didn’t have his License my cousin and his girl was in the car they ask him for his he said y are yal asking me for mines I’m not driving they told him to get out the car and this what happened"

Below is the entire statement released by Sheriff Victor Hill’s office:

"After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been on going since 8pm. The Sheriff has ordered that the Deputy involved be placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation."

The Clayton County Police Department issued a statement clarifying that the incident involved a Clayton County Sheriff's Deputy, not a Clayton County police officer:

"The Clayton County Police Department is aware of the current social media video. The deputies in this video are not employed by the Clayton County Police Department; they are employed by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is aware & they are investigating."

The Georgia NAACP released the following statement regarding this incident:

"We have been made aware of video that surfaced via social media, involving a Black male who was brutally beaten by two white male police officers in front of his family. We call on Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to release Roderick Walker immediately and for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct a thorough and independent investigation. We are currently meeting with the family to come up with legal support and next steps for community action."

Roderick Walker's attorney and family held a press conference Saturday night to discuss his arrest and the incident surrounding it: