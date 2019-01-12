Attorneys for 15-year-old Jorge Santa , Jr. say they want Cobb County Public Schools to pay for the damage caused when Harrison High School students were charged with two felonies after fighting back against bullies.
CBS46 first broke this story about the then high school freshman who was being bullied and called racial slurs by two seniors at Harrison High.
Jorge says he was defending himself when he fought the two teens, but he was ultimately kicked out of school and later charged by the DA’s office.
Today his attorneys announced they're planning to file a lawsuit against Cobb County Schools for the way Jorge’s bullying incident was handled. They also claim the county has a system of covering up bullying incidents by mischaracterizing them as less serious offenses like “rough housing” so that the district can keep low bullying numbers.
Jorge Santa, Sr. says he sent his son Jorge Junior to attend Harrison High School in Cobb County because of its zero reports of bulling incidents. He never thought this past year, his son would be at the center of one of the district’s biggest bullying cases.
“It’s heartbreaking because you try to shelter them and protect them,” Santa, Sr. said. “This particular situation was a wake up call for my son. He was like you can do the right thing and still get in trouble.”
School leaders cited their zero tolerance rules on fighting when they disciplined Jorge, Jr., who says he fought back in self-defense. The charges were later dropped.
“The principals involved took the position that he was at fault because he chose to defend himself and fight off the bully,” said the family’s attorney Mitch Skandalakis.
The attorneys claim Cobb County Schools does not fully report bullying incidents, but uses “artful language” to classify bullying as fighting or other lighter descriptions.
“The principal admits that his son was, he wasn’t being bullied, but he was being ‘picked on.’” Skandalakis said. “They’re artfully using their words to avoid the word bullying.”
He went through the disciplinary record of the former unnamed alleged student bully citing times when school officials used descriptions other than bullying.
“That individual wrote an incident report and intentionally used verbiage to conceal bullying by stating that the students were “joking around” and that the bullies --he didn’t say bullies I’m saying that -- ‘demonstrated a lack of common courtesy.’ We have in this case the undeniable use of language to obfuscate bullying and try to turn it into something that is not bullying,” the attorney said.
Santa’s attorneys brought forth two other parents who also have problems with bullying and discipline in Cobb. They expressed concerns over reporting.
Attorney Robert Madayag went through pages of numbers he’d compiled from the Georgia Department of Education, highlighting that Cobb’s reported bullying incidents were substantially lower than other counties of comparable size and much smaller counties as well. Cobb County reported about 85 bullying incidents in the 2017-2018 school year. It has about 112,000 students.
“Clayton County which is a school district of about 55,000 students, even less than half the size of Cobb County, it reported 189 bullying instances,” Madayag said. “Henry County, about a third the size of Cobb County reported 308. So you have all these counties all around the area that are reporting more numbers than Cobb County.”
CBS46 reached out to Cobb County Schools about the attorney’s claims. A spokesperson sent the following statement:
"The Cobb County School District takes every report of bullying seriously, and we strictly adhere to state and district guidelines concerning these issues. We do not ‘use language to avoid classifying incidents as bullying,’ but as the data does show, we work hard to make our schools a safe and welcoming space for all of our students."
As for Jorge, Jr., he’s vowed to stay at his school.
“He went back to school,” Santa, Sr. said. “He said to me, ‘dad, that kid already bullied me. I’m not going to allow the school system to bully me too.’”
