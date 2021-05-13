ATLANTA (CBS46)— Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr made it official.
In an email to supporters on Tuesday, Carr announced he is launching his bid for a second term as attorney general.
Before Carr confirmed his re-election, it was not clear if he would challenge U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock in 2022.
During his announcement, Carr pledge “to continue the fight to protect Georgians, uphold the rule of law, defend our Constitutional freedoms and push back against federal overreach.”
In 2016, Carr was appointed to the state’s top law enforcement job by then-Governor Nathan Deal. Deal appointed Carr to the attorney general post after Sam Olens resigned; Olens resigned from the job after he was hired as the President of Kennesaw State University.
Carr was elected as the 55th attorney general of the Peach State during the 2018 General Election. Carr won over 51% of the vote during that race.
If re-elected, Carr said he will “continue his push to protect Georgians from human trafficking, gangs, elder abuse, scams, cybercrimes, and the opioid crisis.”
“I am running for re-election as Georgia’s Attorney General to build on our proven record of protecting Georgians’ lives and livelihoods so that Georgia can continue to be the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family,” Carr said.
“I am proud of our results in going after criminals who prey on our most vulnerable with human trafficking, gang activity, scams, and elder abuse. I took an oath to uphold our laws and that is exactly what I have done.”
At least two Democrats have tossed their names in the race to challenge Carr.
Democratic State Senator Jen Jordan (pronounced Jer-Dun) announced her candidacy for the state’s top legal job. According to her campaign website, Jordan grew up in Dodge County, and she is “the oldest child of a single mother who worked as a hairdresser and who taught her daughters the value of hard work and perseverance.”
Jordan ran her law firm from 2013 to 2015, however, since 2015, she has been a partner with Atlanta-based firm, Shamp, Jordan, & Woodward.
Jordan will first have to defeat fellow Democrat Charlie Bailey during a primary before she will get the chance to face Carr.
Bailey grew up on his family’s cattle farm in Harris County. Carr defeated Bailey during the 2018 race for attorney general.
According to Bailey, “I am running again to make our attorney general’s office fight for the people of Georgia instead of powerful special interests and right-wing political causes. As I said in 2018, Chris Carr is an appointed insider who was put in the office by insiders to protect insiders.”
Bailey also noted Carr has not created a civil rights division in the attorney general’s office.
Carr’s campaign pointed out Carr won support and funding for the state’s first-ever human trafficking prosecution unit. According to Carr’s office, 17 arrests and 44 victims were rescued in less than two years as a result of the unit he created.
Also, Carr said his office launched a statewide anti-gang network as well as a statewide opioid task force.
The attorney general’s race comes as political observers noted Georgia is possibly trending blue after the statewide elections of both U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.