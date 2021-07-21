ATLANTA (CBS46) — Consumers be on the lookout; fraudsters are taking a new approach to a classic type of scam.
Attorney General Chris Carr warns scammers have been targeting young adults by promoting pyramid schemes on Instagram.
Commonly, the scammers will pretend to be a company representative transferring money to college students to establish their credit. Then they'll try to recruit individuals with the false promise of $350 in earnings for every person enrolled under them.
The Attorney General's Office says there are usually different versions of this scam. Almost all involve asking to pay a fee of $100 or more to take part and the fake guarantee you can easily make big sums by enrolling others. Unavoidably, those who participate in these schemes end up losing money to the scammers.
In general, pyramid schemes involve illegal multilevel marketing programs that promise significant earnings based on recruiting others to the program, not by any actual sales or investments by the company itself.
The Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division says these are five warnings signs of a pyramid scheme:
Promoters make extravagant promises about your earning potential.
Promoters emphasize recruiting new distributors for your sales network as the real way to make money.
Promoters play on your emotions or use high-pressure sales tactics, maybe saying you’ll lose the opportunity if you don’t act now and discouraging you from taking time to study the company.
Distributors buy more products than they want to use or can resell, just to stay active in the company or to qualify for bonuses or other rewards.
Remember – if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.
Alternatively, the Attorney General's Office warns that even if you believe you are joining a legitimate multilevel marketing program, make sure you do your homework beforehand.
Checking the company's reputation with Better Business Bureau is always a good first step, along with thoroughly researching the company and understanding what costs are involved.
