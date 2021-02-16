Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians to be on the lookout for an unemployment benefits scam.
Carr reported citizens are receiving a 1099-G form from the Department of Labor indicating they owe taxes on unemployment money they received in 2020.
The only problem, according to Carr’s office, the unemployment payments went to identity thieves who fraudulently used Georgian’s names and social security numbers to file fake unemployment claims.
“These scams are not only hurting struggling Georgians, they are also putting additional strain on the Department of Labor at a time when it is already grappling with a record number of unemployment claims,” says Attorney General Carr. “I encourage all Georgians to be alert, report any fraud to the Department of Labor and be vigilant about protecting their sensitive information.”
“We have implemented many successful tactics to combat fraud,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “However, the problem lies in personal information that may have been compromised years ago and criminals are now exploiting the chaos of the pandemic to dishonestly receive UI benefits.”
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following guidance:
You may be the victim of unemployment insurance fraud if:
1. you received a 1099-G form and did not file an unemployment insurance (UI) claim yourself or your employer did not file one for you; or
2. you got unemployment in 2020, but your 1099-G includes benefits for weeks you didn’t claim
In either case, you should report the potential fraud to the Department of Labor at dol.state.ga.us/public/uiben/fraud/reportType.
Select Report 1099 ID Theft at the bottom of the form and follow instructions.
After reporting the problem to the Department of Labor, you should:
- Report the fraud to your employer.
- Review your credit reports for any accounts you don’t recognize.
To access your free credit reports, go to annualcreditreport.com.
To report a fraudulent account or dispute a charge, contact the three credit reporting agencies directly at at Experian.com , TransUnion.com, and Equifax.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.