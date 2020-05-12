ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is leading a multi-state coalition pushing the federal government to implement liability protections for multiple businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This country is in need of a common-sense framework to provide liability protection for much-needed goods and services while still ensuring victims are able to seek legal redress and compensation where appropriate," Attorney General Carr said in a letter to Senators Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Diane Feinstein, and Chuck Schumer.
Carr said 23 states have enacted "targeted and tailored civil liability protections in light of the pandemic," specifically for first responders and healthcare workers. But Carr and his fellow attorneys general seek to extend the liability protections for "businesses, manufacturers of personal protective equipment, first responders, healthcare workers, healthcare facilities, and members of law enforcement, among others.
Carr's letter said the protections should "not, however, be extended to businesses engaging in willful misconduct, reckless infliction of harm or intentional infliction of harm."
The letter from Carr comes as U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he would stop any further COVID-19 aid legislation without more liability protections for businesses. Senator McConnell said Tuesday he is working to create a board package that would provide protections to businesses from lawsuits.
"Our legislation is going to create a legal safe harbor for businesses, nonprofits, governments, and workers and schools who are following public health guidelines," McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday.
