ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Motorists making their way through Downtown Atlanta on Sunday afternoon were in for quite the surprise as droves of ATV riders flew past them.

CBS46 obtained video from viewer Bob Elliott as the ATVs made their through the intersection of Peachtree Street and Bennett Street. At least 30 ATVs can be seen zooming around cars and through a red light.

Georgia State Patrol was not far behind.

In recent years, state law enforcement agencies have worked to keep ATVs off of public roads. Atlanta saw a crackdown as recent as 2018.

According to APD, three people were arrested, and three ATVs and one dirt bike were seized from the Sunday joy ride through downtown.

"The large group we observed has broken into smaller groups and we continue monitoring their activity and working to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians where these dirt bikes and ATVs are riding," said an APD spokesperson. "Arrests will be made when the opportunity to do so in a safe manner presents itself."