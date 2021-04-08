From the State Capitol to Augusta National, Georgia's new voting law remains in the spotlight.
"Anything that disadvantages anyone to vote is wrong, it should be addressed," said Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley at a news conference. Saying that all club members believe voting is a fundamental right, he declined to to give his personal opinion of the law but added, "I think that the resolution is going to be based on people working together."
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CNN Wednesday, he mostly agrees with Senate Bill 202, only objecting to it stripping him from his role as chair of the election board.
"Having me as the chair of the state election board ensures that the voters have accountability, now there will be no one to hold accountable," he said.
Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms explained why she signed an administrative order in response to the law. Bottoms said after reading the full 98 pages of the legislation and seeing "the multitude of issues inherent," she wanted to mitigate its impact on voting restrictions for Atlantans.
Bottoms' order directs city employees to use city resources, such as notices included in mailed water bills, to assist residents with obtaining a photo ID and to send reminders about voting deadlines.
The mayor said the new law could trigger additional economic impacts, causing corporations to exit Georgia over boycotts.
"It's unfortunate we've been placed in this position," Bottoms said. "It's silly, unnecessary, and it will be devastating to millions of people across the state."
Local faith leaders halted a planned boycott of some of Georgia's largest corporations Wednesday but said it's only on pause as they give corporations time to meet their demands of aggressively challenging the law.
CBS46 confirmed Georgia AME Episcopal District Leaders are set to meet with Coca-Cola executives on April 13th.
