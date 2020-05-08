AUGUSTA, Ga. (May 8, 2020) – A Georgia university is gearing up to begin antibody testing research to detect whether people have previously been exposed to coronavirus and developed antibodies against it.
According to Dr. Brandy Gunsolus, the Special Testing Laboratory Manager and Doctor of Clinical Laboratory Science at AU Health, the antibodies are an immune response to infection, and the presence of them suggests the person was infected with the virus whether they showed symptoms or not.
"While the new antibody testing will initially only be open to patients at AU Health, there are plans to offer the testing to the general public within the next few weeks," Dr. Gunsolus said.
Earlier this week, Governor Kemp and AU Health announced the AU Health ExpressCare app that will allow people to be screened for the virus virtually, 24/7, with no appointment required and at no cost.
"Antibody tests can be a critical tool to show how the disease spreads through the local population, but it should not be used to determine when or if someone should return to work," Gunsolus said.
