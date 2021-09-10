AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A 32-year-old woman in Augusta, Georgia, has been arrested in connection to a double drowning.
Shontover Kirkland was arrested earlier today by the GBI and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. She is facing one charge of reckless conduct and two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the deaths on April 25 of Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk Jr.
Wilson and Kirk reportedly drowned in Lake Thurmond earlier this year.
Kirkland is currently being detained in Lincoln County Jail.
