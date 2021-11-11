AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Every Veterans Day is a reminder to thank a service member for their sacrifice to our country. Many of us do this with a simple "hello" or handshake, but a local chapter of a national organization handed a Cobb County veteran a special set of keys Thursday afternoon.
Army veteran Wilbert Sherrod and his son will move into their new 1,400-square-foot home in Austell in just two weeks.
"It feels good. It feels good," Sherrod told us.
It was built by Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta and sponsored through Lockheed Martin.
"It feels special that you know, I was honored on Veterans Day for all the soldiers that didn't make it home. I represent the ones that have made it home," said Sherrod.
The home's foundation was only laid about nine weeks ago. "I still couldn't believe it until they told me to meet them here and the slab is already down and I was like okay."
Jessica Gill, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta, says Sherrod was the perfect candidate for the new home. "Mr. Sherrod is just one of those people that, he brings the community together. He gets this home which is three bedrooms, two baths. You know, he worked hard for it. It's a hand-up not a hand-out. So, we aren't giving it to him. He has a mortgage with us."
That mortgage is greatly discounted.
In the last 35 years, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta has built more than 500 homes in Cobb, Paulding and Douglas Counties.
"I think this is my favorite day of the year to be able to give back to a person who gave to us in the Army. It's just an outstanding honor," said Gill.
Sherrod says while he will be forever thankful for the new home, there's still more that can be done for others. "We still have more work to do to help veterans, you know, cause a lot of them are still homeless and everything and this is a start."
