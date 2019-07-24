AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who allegedly set a utility trailer on fire was arrested on Wednesday.
Police say 26-year-old Austin Yawn intentionally set a fire inside a utility trailer parked at a Lowe’s in Austell on July 21.
According to police, Yawn was taken into custody and transported to Cobb County Detention Center.
Yawn was charged with arson insured and criminal damage second degree.
Anyone with information relative to this incident is asked to call (770) 499-3869.
