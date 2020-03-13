COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In matter of minutes, a Cobb County jury convicted an Austell felon who made a series of dangerous decisions that landed him a 30-year sentence on Thursday.
According to a press release, 32-year-old Rasheed Oran Jakes of Austell committed several crimes on three different occasions.
On November 30, 2017, officers found a person shot inside Jakes’ apartment on Riverside Parkway. Jakes then left the injured victim at a hospital nearby, and that’s when staff members contacted police regarding the shooting, police said. When officers arrived at Jake’s apartment, they discovered more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and more than six ounces of marijuana.
According to authorities, Jakes was arrested on charges of possession of drugs with intent to distribute. While he was on bond for those charges, he failed to appear in court on Oct. 11, 2018, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Fast forward to 2019, Cobb County officers were patrolling Riverside Parkway on March 5 when they found Jakes’ driving in the area. Jakes briefly stopped his car but when the officer approached him that’s when Jakes rammed the officer’s car, nearly striking the officer.
Other officers soon immobilized his vehicle and during his arrest, police found more drugs and two 9mm handguns in his vehicle, according to investigators.
“Drugs are a danger to our community, but this is about more than the drugs,” ADA Rachel Hines said. “There’s the quantity of drugs and this defendant’s disregard for the court, plus the firearms involved – when there was already a shooting inside his apartment. In 2019, more than a year after his arrest, he was in the same area again with drugs and firearms.”
“Drugs are killing our community … and along with drugs go weapons,” Judge Green said. “You put a lot of people at risk with your behavior.”
On March 13, Judge Green sentenced Jakes to 30 years, with 25 years to serve in prison, which includes five years to serve on the charge of fleeing and eluding police and for “putting officers at risk.”
