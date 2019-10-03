COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – An Austell mother whose four-month-old son died by asphyxiation has been sentenced to prison.
Lalonie Vanessa Troup, 33, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years to serve on Wednesday. She will spend the rest of the time on probation.
Investigators say on Dec. 1, 2017 Troup placed her baby, Zion, face down in bed with her, surrounding him with blankets and pillows, which caused him to suffocate to death.
Troup lost custody of the baby earlier in 2017 after she was discovered unconscious behind the wheel of a car at The Battery with the baby unrestrained in the backseat. She was arrested for possession of heroin, and Zion was taken into protective custody. Troup’s mother was later awarded custody of the baby.
Troup continued to test positive for opiates while she was being monitored by the Department of Family and Children Services. She was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with the child, but the day the child died investigators said she took the baby from his bed at her mother’s Marietta home before she moved him to her bed.
Troup had been advised by DFCS that babies should always be placed on their backs when sleeping, without items that could obstruct their airway.
“Zion had many people advocating for him from the time of his birth until the time of his death. Safeguards and orders were put in place to keep him safe, but Ms. Troup ignored them,” ADA Katie Gropper said. “This case is every child advocate’s worst nightmare and a heartbreaking example of the trail of destruction a heroin addict can cause.”
Police said Troup gave conflicting stories of how long Zion was in the bed and when he was last breathing. Emergency crews said the baby was dead on arrival therefore, no life-saving measures were attempted.
Troup plead guilty on August 2 to involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children, heroin possession and reckless conduct. The cruelty charge stemmed from Troup’s heroin use while pregnant with Zion, which resulted in the child being born drug-addicted.
