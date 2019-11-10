AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for the person they say robbed a pharmacy in Austell.
The Chief told CBS46 someone walked into Thomas Drugs wearing a fully-covered motorcycle helmet and had a gun. The person then demanded various prescription drugs before leaving on a motorcycle.
Police are working to obtain surveillance video of the gunman.
