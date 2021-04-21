A K-9 who was shot in the leg during crossfire between officers and a suspect who fled a traffic stop has been released from the hospital.
The Austell Police department posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday.
Austell K-9 officer Jerry Lee helped hunt down a man police say fled to avoid a traffic stop at Chapel Hill Road near the I-20 exit just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, blocking traffic into Atlanta for hours.
While deputies were pursuing the car, the driver stopped, got out of the vehicle, and fled the scene on foot. Officers set up a perimeter and were able to locate the driver.
Austell police say Jerry Lee found the suspect in the woods before shots were fired between the man and police. During the incident, Lee was struck once in his front left leg. His leg sustained major damage and underwent reconstructive surgery for his injuries.
He was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
