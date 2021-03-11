An Austell police officer has been charged with child molestation and violation of oath of office.
Matthew Darren Atkins, 55, is accused of molesting a 7-year-old child between Feb. 1 and March 6, 2021.
Investigators said Atkins committed at least three acts of child molestation toward the victim and that he “willfully and intentionally violated the terms of his oath.”
He is being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.