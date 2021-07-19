AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) – A domestic incident escalated to a SWAT standoff in Austell early Monday morning.
When officers arrived at the home on Pine Bluff Court, they say the primary aggressor in the domestic incident was non-compliant.
The SWAT team was activated, and the suspect was later taken into custody without incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
