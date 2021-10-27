ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves fan base runs deeper than just the metro and the country. The team has fans worldwide, including in Australia.
Amy McCann first discovered the Braves in 1991. She was 12 at the time. Living in Melbourne, Australia there wasn’t much Major League Baseball on TV. However, her dad so happened to set the family’s VCR one week and recorded a game.
“I watched a lot of sports and he happened to record a Braves game,” McCann said. “They won. I liked the ‘A’, the Braves and, basically from that moment on in ’91, they were my team.”
McCann was hooked. Her father bought her a Braves t-shirt and hat, that she still has to this day. But following an American baseball team, nearly 10,000 miles away, was no easy task growing up.
“You basically had to look in the newspaper the next day, hope to find a magazine in the shops,” the 42-year-old recalled. “It wasn’t really on television. It was just really hard back then.”
Thirty years later, McCann keeps up with the team through the internet, subscription TV and podcasts. She’s even met a few players and coaches when she visited the United States in 2010 and 2014.
“It was always a thing if the Braves made the World Series, I was going to get on a plane and go over,” she said.
McCann said she had a guarantee ticket, through connections, to watch the Braves play the Houston Astros in the World Series, at Truist Park for. She won’t be attending because of the pandemic.
Australia’s boarder remains closed to international travel.
“It’s really heartbreaking. I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I had quite a few tears. I’ve looked up flights and looked up every single way could I get out and get a government exemption. It’s hard but it’s also kind of a first world problem.”
McCann’s been hosting watch parties at her home instead. She believes the Braves will come out on top and win their fourth World Series title. Her prediction: Braves take it in Game 5.
“They’re doing it for Hank [Aaron],” she said. “They’re doing it for Ronald [Acuna], for Mike Soroka and they’re obviously doing it for Charlie Morton now. I think we’ve got a lot of fire.”
McCann’s father, who grew to love baseball because of his daughter, passed away two years ago. She said he would be proud of this team.
Australia announced it will lift its international travel ban for fully vaccinated residents beginning in November.
