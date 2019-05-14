GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County residents are dealing with smashed windows and thousands of dollars of fraudulent spending from stolen credit cards after a series of break-ins at two local parks.
Detectives now have surveillance photos of suspects who may be responsible for the crimes.
Angela Harris told CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern she went for her daily walk in Lenora Park, but when she came back to her car her window was smashed and her purse gone.
She said she thinks she was being watched.
“I actually received a fraudulent alert while I was on the trail,” Harris said.
Harris went for a walk Monday, April 29th around noon and left her purse underneath the floor mat.
“I pretty much made it easy for them, my fault, it’s something I realized I should not do. I should not have the purse with me, should have left it at home,” added Harris.
Thieves smashed her window, took her purse and immediately starting using her cards before she even knew her purse was stolen.
“They saw the hump, bingo, smashed and grab,” said Harris showing us her car.
But just five days earlier, over at Collins Hill Park, police said another car was broken into.
“You should be able to go to the park, grocery store, wherever, if you’re running errands, and feel comfortable in your own community, and not have to worry about awful people like this,” Harris added.
Police don’t believe the break-ins were related, but say in both cases, multiple suspects tried using the credit cards immediately after.
The Collins Hill Park suspect was seen using the victim’s credit cards at the Kroger on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road in Suwanee.
It’s a black male in a Nike hoodie and black pants. He was seen in a black Lexus with tinted windows.
The Lenora Park suspects made purchases at two Kroger stores in Snellville and Lithonia and a Macy’s in Morrow.
One was a black male, 20-30 years old, bald, wearing glasses, goatee and a tattoo on his left arm.
With him was a black male with little facial hair wearing a black puma hoodie and baseball hat.
Both suspects were seen getting into a grey passenger car.
“Now that the weather is getting warmer, a lot more people will be visiting our parks, for recreational purposes, hiking, biking, whatever, and we encourage them, whenever they go to our parks, to not leave their valuables in their car, and secure their vehicle,” said Cpl. Michele Pihera, with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
If you recognize any of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers or the Gwinnett County Police Department.
