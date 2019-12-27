ATLANTA (CBS46) When Britney Nicole Parker’s body was found in a field near Lafayette in June, it sent shockwaves through North Georgia.
Just four days earlier, she had married Bob Jay (“BJ”) Cole, a man released from prison after serving 28 years for a murder he committed when he was 16. The victim in that 1990 murder in Catoosa County was Cole’s boss at a fast-food restaurant, Benjamin West, 27.
After Cole’s wife’s body was found, he once again lost his freedom because of a parole violation.
"He was revoked and sent back to prison," said Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
Months later, the crime lab and autopsy reports are now complete, giving authorities a clear picture of how Cole’s wife died.
"Our theory is that she died from an overdose of methamphetamine,” Wilson said. “We believe he found her and most likely became alarmed, scared because he was on parole. We believe that after he found her that he transported her in his Ford Explorer SUV, in the back-luggage area of the automobile, and then dumped her body in the grassy field.”
Although his wife’s death is considered an accident, Cole is now charged with concealing a death, which is a felony. If he ever gets out of prison again, he’ll face that new charge in Walker County.
