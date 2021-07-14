ATLANTA (CBS46)—State and federal investigators issued an urgent message for people selling drugs in Georgia: "those who sell this poison will be held accountable for the death and serious injury that it causes.”
That is what Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said when a Rome, Ga. drug dealer pleaded guilty to killing a woman after she died from a drug overdose. The 25-year-old woman died from a heroin overdose in July 2018. Almost three years after her death, Shane Terhune, 41, of Rome, admitted to selling her the heroin that took her life.
Terhune’s federal sentencing is scheduled in October 2021.
This comes as Gwinnett County officials announced on Monday that they charged a Gwinnett County man with six counts of murder related to fentanyl overdose deaths.
DeKalb County SWAT members arrested Aaron D. Lewis earlier this month, charging him with several charges including six counts of felony murder. The fentanyl-related deaths, according to Gwinnett County police, happened in early 2020.
In May, Griffin police announced they charged a man and woman in connection to two deaths related to fentanyl drugs.
The reported drugs in this case were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for a toxicology review.
In 2017, the GBI said its crime lab encountered Georgia's “first known instance of [a] new synthetic fentanyl in a counterfeit pill. It is emphasized that pills purchased through the underground market have a high probability of containing very dangerous synthetic opioids.”
In 2020, the Drug Enforcement Agency issued a warning to the public about a sharp increase in overdose deaths connected to the highly potent and often deadly drug, fentanyl.
