UPDATE: Authorities tell CBS46 News that they have now cleared the suspicious package incident at the International Terminal and operations are returning to normal. ______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after reports of a suspicious package at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities are investigating the unknown package at Concourse F.
The area impacted is now cordoned off and there is moderate impact to operations on Concourse F, investigators tell CBS46 News.
Very limited details are available, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
🚨Officials are responding to a report of a suspicious package on Concourse F. Out of an abundance of caution, the area impacted is now cordoned off while authorities investigate. There is moderate impact to operations at the location. More info will be provided once available.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) August 31, 2021
#ATL airport locked down international baggage claims & customs & not permitting people to leave. Sounds like a compromised hallway or something? CBP was saying terminal is on lockdown and one officer just said “that was pretty loud, hope it’s thunder.” prayers. 🙏🏼@thepointsguy— David Morrison (@TravelandCredit) August 31, 2021
Bomb squads just showed up to the airport 👀— ✈️Vic👑 (@EnigmaticChulo) August 31, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.