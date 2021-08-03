POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The suspect behind the apparent robbery attempt and shooting that injured a security guard Monday has been identified.
28-year-old Glennis Harris of Vallejo, California is accused of shooting a security guard in Cherokee County during an attempted robbery.
After several hours following the incident, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Harris at the intersection of C.H. James Parkway and Brownsville Road in Powder Springs. During the incident, Powder Springs police shot Harris after he allegedly did not comply with orders to stop his vehicle.
Following the shooting, Harris fled the scene and slammed into two civilian vehicles during the pursuit. Luickly, no injuries were reported for those individuals. Moments later, Cobb County officers were able to perform a PIT maneuver and was able to immobilize his vehicle.
Harris was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities reported.
During the investigation, a firearm was located in Harris’ vehicle. Harris now faces a slew of charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Once the GBI completes their independent investigation into this case, it will then be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
