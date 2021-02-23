Residents said the living atmosphere definitely feels different at the Heritage McDonaugh Senior Living facility Tuesday.
A resident of six years, Bill Bell said he was shocked to learn from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, that his friendly neighbor who he knows personally, was sexually assaulted at the facility last month.
“I’ve never known anything like this to happen.”
Despite help from homeland security, for weeks investigators said they still have no trace of the man seen in surveillance video going door to door at McDonaugh.
Detectives are now offering reward of $7,500 to anyone who can help the police bring the suspect to justice.
Investigators are looking into a similar situation in another county to see if the two may be related.
“I have family members who live here and friends as well. So I’m always concerned about the elderly.”
Police held a press conference Tuesday and told reporters that they will not slow down the search and they will continue to raise the award amount if they have to.
