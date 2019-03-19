BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46)- Four people are now in custody following an execution of a search warrant by ICE agents.
Police were on the scene in the 1500 block of Dresden Drive in Brookhaven.
According to ICE, the suspects are in custody on state charges pertaining to methamphetamine at present.
CBS46 is still gathering details at this time. We will continue to update this story when more information is made available.
