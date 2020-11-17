Authorities link alleged arsonist to multiple fires across the state

State authorities believe a man wanted for multiple arsons across Georgia is on the run.
Brandon Morton, 36, is linked to fires in metro Atlanta and south Georgia, authorities say -- with the most recent fire occurring in Gray, a central Georgia town. The City of Gray Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire at an apartment complex. When crews arrived they discovered an apartment had been burglarized and the living room sofa set on fire. A warrant has been issued for Morton's arrest.
Because he is a suspect in fires across the state, The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is asking all Georgians to be on the lookout for him. Morton is traveling in a black four door Mazda SUV with a California tag.
