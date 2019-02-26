WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- The GBI has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting involving a Walton County Sheriff's Deputy and a civilian male in Loganville.
According to initial reports, a deputy traveling on Highway 81 passed a male dancing in the middle of the highway near Tara Commons Drive. When the deputy stopped on the side of the highway, the male fled area.
The deputy said he ran after the man and at some point during the pursuit, the male produced a gun.
The deputy shot the male, hitting him at least once.
CBS46 will provide more details relating to this investigation when the information is made available.
