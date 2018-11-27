ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Two men accused of road rage flip a family the bird then nearly rams them off of I-85 in Atlanta.
The culprits were caught on tape and the victim claims it's all because she was wearing a Hijab.
CAIR, Georgia's non-profit council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on DeKalb County Police to locate and arrest the driver and the passenger of this white pickup truck with a huge dent on the passenger side.
The agency is also asking for the public's help in identifying the passenger who flipped the family the bird, and laughed as the pickup sped off.
Anyone with tips should call the DeKalb County Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.