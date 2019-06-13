MOBILE, Ala. (CBS46) -- On June 12 an Alabama woman and her nine-month-old daughter were reunited after a woman allegedly kidnapped the baby. Now, authorities believe the mother of suspect Kayla Singleton may have been involved.
Tara Williams Lee is accused of helping her daughter take advantage of the baby's mother -- Marie Childress, who is alleged to be mentally challenged -- and kidnap the baby from Alabama and across state lines to Stone Mountain, Georgia.
According to Mobile County Sheriff's Office, Lee is blaming her daughter for the entire incident.
"Tara Lee, you have stayed with us before so you know how this works. You can either turn yourself in or we can come and get you. Remember, if you run we will call the US Marshals," read a statement on the sheriff's department Facebook page.
On Wednesday May 12, Childress and her child were reunited in Stone Mountain where US Marshals tracked the child and her alleged abductor, Kayla Singleton down.
