Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward as they continue searching for suspects in the Monday shooting of a seven-year-old girl in Buckhead.
Atlanta Police said Kennedy Maxie was wounded while inside a vehicle when she was struck by a bullet as her and her aunt, the driver, were passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. The driver heard what sounded like several gunshots, but was not aware her niece had been struck until the child began acting strangely.
The driver immediately transported the child to Scottish Rite Hospital for surgery, where she remains in critical condition. Police arrived at the hospital around 9:00 p.m.
Investigators are still determining the location and circumstances surrounding the shooting.
District 7 Council member Howard Shook issued the following statement:
“Last night, a dispute between two parties resulted in the shooting of an innocent 7-year-old girl. We pray for her and her family. I lack the words to adequately convey the despair and anger so many of us feel about this latest and most painful example of the utter lawlessness that defines what it means to live in Atlanta.
It is obvious that the civilian authorities do not control the streets and cannot provide even a token feeling of safety beyond our front doors.
To the administration, I don’t want to hear the word “uptick.” Stop minimizing our concerns by telling us that “crime is up everywhere.” Spare us from the lie that the steady outflow of our officers isn’t as bad as it is. And please, not another throw-away press conference utterly devoid of game-changing action steps.
It will take a lot to turn this around. But here, in descending order, are the three things we need to begin: 1). Leadership; 2). Some Leadership; 3). Any leadership.”
Authorities are asking anyone with information to please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Anyone can remain completely anonymous. The reward is up to $15,000.00.
