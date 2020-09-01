CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The identity of an adult pulled from Flint River on Monday remains unknown.
Clayton County Police recovered the body from the river near Upper Riverdale Road and Garden Walk Boulevard around noon. Authorities say they are awaiting notification of next of kin before releasing additional information.
At this time, the victim’s cause of death is still unknown, however, a preliminary investigation shows no apparent signs of external trauma.
The investigation is ongoing.
