U.S. Capitol Police released a list of those arrested during Wednesday's storming of the Capitol, among them some local Georgians.
The unprecedented assault on the Capitol, the building's first invasion since the War of 1812, came in the wake of a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. that saw increasingly heated clashes between protestors and police.
The following Georgians were arrested:
Joshua Skillman, 28, was charged with the following: carrying a pistol without license, outside home and business, carry rifle or shotgun outside home or business, CPWOL Outside home or business, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of unregistered ammunition, possession of unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm or destructive device.
Samantha Fakk, 33, was charged with carrying rifle or shotgun outside home or business, CPWOL outside home or business, carry pistol without license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of unregistered ammunition, possession of unregistered firearm and unlawful possession of a Firearm or destructive device.
Joseph Wilson, 37, was charged with curfew violation.
Michael Powell, 39, was charged with intimidating, impeding, interfering, retaliating against a government official, destruction of property less than $1000, failure to obey, emergency, crowding, and obstructing, or incommoding implements of crime.
Chris Georgia, 53, was charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry.
Grant Moore of Buford was charged with CPWL and unregistered ammunition.
