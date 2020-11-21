Gwinnett County Police responded to the scene of a triple homicide in Lawrenceville Saturday afternoon, following a "person shot" call.
Around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Creek Water Court, where they located one male victim suffering from what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. After entering a nearby home with its garage door open, police found two additional male victims dead on the scene.
Investigators are looking into possible motives, but have no suspects at this time. K9 units and helicopters have been searching the area for potential suspects,
Police are asking that anyone with any information please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
