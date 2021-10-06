UPDATE (CBS46) — An "All Clear" has been given at Timberview High School in Arlington after an active shooter situation took place Wednesday morning.
Four people were injured and three were taken to a local hospital.
According to Arlington police, a fight had apparently broke out between students and a gun was used in class. The alleged suspect, who remains at-large at this time, has been identified as 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins. Police are urging the public to call 9-1-1 if they have any information regarding his whereabouts.
We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021
Students could be seen leaving campus, some taking the school bus, following the lockdown.
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Active reports are coming in of an active shooter situation at a high school in Arlington, Texas. At least two people are believed to be injured and police are sweeping the school in search of the suspected gunman, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross confirms.
According to CBS11 (KTVT), a person with a weapon is believed to be on the campus and the school is currently on lockdown.
We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021
The school is located on the 7000 block of South Watson Road in Arlington. It is part of the Mansfield Independent School District.
Details are limited at this time. CBS46 will have the latest details on this story as they develop.
