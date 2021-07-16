Authorities seek public's help identifying person of interest in DeKalb arson case

DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department is seeking the public's help identifying a person of interest in an arson case.
On July 13, a vacant building, formerly known as the Reggie’s Salon, on the 3000 block of North Druid Hills went up in flames. According to investigators, surveillance footage captured an attempted arson next door at the Shell gas station moments before the vacant building fire.
Authorities are asking for help identifying the persons in the video below.
"They are persons of interest and may have information that would be helpful in solving this case," said the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department.
If anyone has information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible, please contact The Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
A reward up to $10,000 is being offered at this time.
