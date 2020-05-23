ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are asking for help in locating a missing teen with autism in southeast Atlanta.
Authorities say, 19-year-old Patrick Tutt was reported missing by his mother on May 23. Tutt was last seen around 11 a.m. at his home on the 600 block of New Town Circle. He was described wearing a white shirt, black jeans, and white shoes.
According to police, his family advised that he has been diagnosed with autism, and walks with his head down and with a slight limp.
If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
