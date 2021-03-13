A Blue Ridge man employed with an autism therapy group has been arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) arrested Nathaniel Frank Hodgdon, 27, of Blue Ridge, March 3.
His arrest is a result of a search warrant executed February 23, 2021 by CEACC and the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office at Hodgdon’s residence in Blue Ridge.
An investigation into Hodgdon’s internet activity by the CEACC began after a report was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to the possession of child pornography by Hodgdon via the internet.
This investigation led to search warrants being executed at Hodgdon’s residence in Fannin County and at a residence in Cherokee County, Georgia.
Hodgdon was booked into the Fannin County Jail. Hodgdon was employed with Blue Skies ABA at the time of his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.