Two children, including a 12-year-old with autism, died in an early morning house fire on Cherry Valley Lane in LaGrange.
“I’ve got to….we’ve got to live with it now
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire, but the first fire crews arrived within six minutes of the 911 call at 4:08 am. Wednesday.
“All we could see were flames and the fire department was here,” said one neighbor, Sarah Bell.
The dad, Jason Holmes, says his wife went back inside to get their two children out, 8-year-old William, and 12-year-old Desmond.
“They were both bright kids,” Holmes said, “The older boy had autism, Desmond was the autistic one, nonverbal.”
The LaGrange Fire Department says their mom went back in attempting to save them. When they arrived, they found the trailer on fire with all three trapped inside.
“What happened to them was just, the worst thing that could happen to anybody, and losing them is even worse than that,” added Holmes.
Holmes says his wife was taken to Grady Hospital.
“The last time they talked to me they said she was doing better,” Holmes said.
The Holmes family lost everything. Now, their neighbors at 235 Cherry Valley Lane in LaGrange are collecting donations for them.
“Anything they can use, they’ll take whatever y’all donate,” Bell added. “It’s hard to lose a child, I know how it feels to lose a child, and he lost two.”
“We did everything that we could to get them out,” said Holmes.
There are several fundraisers for the Holmes Family:
https://www.facebook.com/donate/360126118435967/10214295272653959/
Jason Holmes’ PayPal account Shadowsangel08281980@gmail.com
