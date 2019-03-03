HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A 12-year-old autistic boy has been reported missing in north Hall County.
Brendan Allen was last seen Sunday morning at 9 a.m. in the 5100 block of Wild Smith Road. Brendan has been diagnosed with autism and may flee from a stranger if approached. Authorities advise that anyone who sees Brendan call 911.
He is described as being 4'10", weighs around 105 pounds and has red hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a black hoodie with a green "M" on the front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.