NEWTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 has gathered exclusive details in a homicide case peppered with race, rage and jealousy.
A witness says the suspect purposely ran a 20-year-old man over, tragically killing him.
“He didn’t have a mind like a 12-year-old. He’s my boy, he called me dad,” said Kenneth Browning. Browning added an argument lead to the homicide that may have been racially motivated.
The day started as a fun 4th of July celebration turned violent quickly after Joshua Anderson showed up.
“He just snap the boy and took him over to the back banisters and went out in the yard and kept beating him, and just kept beating him,” Browning explained.
Autistic 20-year-old Kevin Marshall, a close friend of the family, was the target of Anderson's fit of rage. Browning said this all started when Anderson, his daughter’s boyfriend, flew into a jealous rage fueled by prejudice.
He explained his daughter’s boyfriend was upset after he saw her talking to a black man.
After being attacked, Marshall was the bigger man and walked away. Sadly that’s when the situation turned tragic.
“He got up and he left ,and then the boy ran him over down the street,” Browning added.
Moments later Marshall died from his injuries and Anderson fled the scene.
“We’re all lost here. We don’t know, we have not a clue,” Browning said.
Anderson is believed to be driving a grey 2001 Toyota Tacoma missing a front bumper. The truck has severe front end damage and Georgia license plate number DGF633.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said they are actively looking for Anderson, who is considered both armed and dangerous.
They’re asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
