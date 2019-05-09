PIKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) An autistic teen reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been found dead in a small pond.
The boy, who hasn't been identified, left the family home on North Madden Bridge Road Wednesday afternoon.
The Pike County Sheriff's Office and Spalding County Sheriff's Office coordinated a search for the boy and a helicopter was launched in an effort to locate him.
He was later found in the pond.
Investigators do not suspect foul play.
