GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are working to track down a man who shot and killed an auto parts store employee during a robbery.
The deadly shooting happened Wednesday night around 7:45 at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store on Hamilton Mill Road.
According to police, two employees were working during the shooting.
A female employee was outside assisting a customer when she noticed a male seated in a vehicle in the parking lot.
After assisting the customer, the female employee went back inside the business, and the man who was in the vehicle in the parking lot followed her back inside in store.
Once they got back inside, the suspect asked her to open the cash drawer, police said.
“The second employee, a male, walked out from the back of the store and saw the interaction between the female and the suspect.
The male employee attempted to pull his weapon when he was shot by the suspect. The victim died at the scene”, according to police.
After the shooting, the suspect left the store, got into his vehicle, and was last seen driving towards Interstate 85.
“The Crime Scene Unit along with investigators from the Homicide Unit, Robbery Unit, Gang Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office are working together to determine the events of the crime.
It is still unclear if this crime is related to any other events in the area or in the past.
A specific description of the suspect and his vehicle are still being pursued”, a police spokesperson stated.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
