HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An auto repair shop went up in flames damaging several cars nearby in Gainesville early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched around 2 a.m. to Morenos Auto Care on Fredrick Street after reports of a heavy fire coming from the shop.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within thirty minutes. According to the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause of the fire was from a burn barrel that was utilized the day before.
Surveillance footage captured the fire in the burn barrel reigniting and then spreading to surrounding vehicles before spreading to the structure itself.
