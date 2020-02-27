ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Kemp announced on Thursday that an automaker is set to open a new office in metro Atlanta.
Toyota Financial Services will open a new office on Rainwater Drive in Alpharetta and according to officials the investment totaling $8 million will bring 150 new jobs to the area.
“Georgia is an established leader in FinTech, and Toyota Financial Service’s announcement is a wonderful addition to our network of global financial leaders. I’m excited for the new opportunities that this will provide the hardworking and skilled talent in Alpharetta, and we are grateful for Toyota Financial’s additional investment in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp.
This East Dealer Service Center will be one of three “hub” locations for the company that support automotive dealers across the nation.
According to the press release, employees at this location will primarily analyze and make approval determinations on retail and lease credit applications received from auto dealerships.
“We at Toyota are excited to select Alpharetta as the location of our new East Dealer Service Center. With a reputation for being one of Georgia’s best places to live, and a city experiencing its own economic and cultural growth, Alpharetta is ideal for Toyota’s evolution as we continue meeting the needs of our dealers and customers. From the start, the city has been so welcoming, and we look forward to being a valued, contributing member of the community,” said Alec Hagey, Toyota Financial Services group vice president of sales, product, and marketing.
Individuals who are interested in applying for a position at the company can learn more by clicking HERE.
