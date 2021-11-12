ATLANTA (CBS46) — The autopsy report for the 40-year-old woman killed in Piedmont Park in July has been released.
Katherine "Katie" Janness and her dog were stabbed to death in the popular park in Midtown Atlanta in July.
According to the report, Janness was stabbed at least 15 times in the head and more than 50 times total in various areas.
Additionally, the letters "FA" were carved into the right side of her chest and "T" was on the left side.
The stab wounds caused injuries to major blood vessels and internal organs.
The official cause of death for Janness is "sharp force injuries to her face, neck and torso," according to the report. Her death was classified as a homicide.
Click here to read the autopsy report. WARNING: The report is graphic and disturbing. Proceed with caution.
At this time, no one has been arrested for the murder of Janness.
