FULTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- An autopsy done on an 18-year-old who died while in custody at the Fulton County Jail determined that he died of natural causes.
Tyrique Tookes died Saturday. He had been complaining of chest pains over the last two weeks.
Tookes was booked into the jail on March 8 of this year.
The GBI is continuing its investigation.
Previous story: Inmate who died in custody had been complaining of chest pains
