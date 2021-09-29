ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A brand new fleet of advanced autonomous shuttles for residents at Peachtree Corners is set to launch on Oct. 6.
The turnkey deployment is by Beep, a global leader in real-world autonomous service implementation, technology development and policy enablement.
Beep says it operates the country’s largest and most tenured autonomous shuttle service deployment in one location with five routes, eight shuttles, more than 30,000 real passengers and thousands of hours of operation in Florida (Lake Nona) – within geofenced areas and with continuous human monitoring from a command center (with proprietary technology) to guarantee safety.
The deployment is also showcasing how Vehicle-to-Everything technologies will impact autonomous vehicle operation and safety in smart city environments long-term.
Peachtree Corners deployed one of the first real-world C-V2X systems in the U.S. recently across city-owned infrastructure.
