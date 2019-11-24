ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Avalon kicked off the holiday season with one of the largest tree-lightings in metro Atlanta on Sunday.
The sixth annual Lighting of Avalon marked the opening of the Rockefeller Center-inspired ice-skating rink, the lighting of the grand, 40-foot tree and the welcoming of Santa to his high-tech cottage in Palmer Plaza.
Avalon hospitality and marketing manager Cayley Mullen said Avalon’s holiday events are designed to bring the community together to celebrate the magic of the season, while also supporting the important work of local nonprofits.
“Over the years, Avalon has truly become North Fulton’s home for the holidays – complete with a sparkling ice-skating rink and Santa’s whimsical cottage,” Mullen said. “We’re ecstatic to once again invite our families, friends and neighbors to gather and make precious memories along The Boulevard.”
Here are more merry events taking place at Avalon this season:
Avalon on Ice: With sparkling lights strung above, Avalon’s ice-skating rink is open to the public from Nov. 24 through Jan. 26. General admission tickets are $18 per adult and $14 per child under nine, including skates. Click here for more information on group rates and specialty skating opportunities.
Santa at Avalon: Beginning Nov. 25, Saint Nick will set up shop in his North Pole-inspired cottage (located in Palmer Plaza) until Christmas Eve to spread holiday cheer and take photos with families. Avalon will offer parents the opportunity to personalize their visit by using Santa’s high-tech RFID tags, which can be activated at Santa’s house or Concierge. While there are no more reservations available, guests are welcome to walk-up daily. Avalon also invites the community to enjoy a variety of special experiences with Santa this season, such as Pet Nights, Breakfast and Story Time with Santa. Details and pricing for each event can be found here.
Menorah Lighting: In celebration of the first day of Chanukah, Avalon will partner with Chabad of North Fulton to host the third annual Menorah Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Noon Year’s Eve: Perfect for little ones with early bedtimes, Avalon invites families to ring in 2020 with a mid-day New Year’s Eve celebration featuring face painting, crafts, complimentary treats and a cascading balloon drop at noon. Tickets go on sale Dec. 2.
Avalon’s holiday hours will vary by retailer and restaurant.
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dec. 16 through Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
